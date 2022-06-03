Two Sask. women arrested and charged after stealing vehicle from dealership salesperson at knife point

Two women have been arrested and face multiple charges after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from Saskatoon police Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a dealership salesperson at knife point while on a test drive in the 1300 block of Idylwyld Drive North, according to a news release from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police said the SPS Air Support Unit quickly located the vehicle travelling on Circle Drive “conveying its movements to officers on the ground.”

While slowed in heavy traffic, officers intercepted the vehicle near Preston Avenue and College Drive where it crossed the raised centre median and sped away into oncoming traffic, police said.

The vehicle was later seen stopping in the area of Arlington Avenue and 8th Street East where officers reengaged the vehicle, according to SPS.

Police said the suspects rammed two police vehicles in an unsuccessful attempt to flee.

One officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as result, the release said.

A 24-year-old Prince Albert woman and a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman were taken into custody.

They face a long list of charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle being pursued by police, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, resisting arrest by running from police, robbery, committing an indictable offence while masked, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon.