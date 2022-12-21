Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk search, police say
Saskatoon Police Service has charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug-trafficking investigation.
Police officers executed a warrant on Friday, Dec. 16 in the 400 block of Streb Way, according to an SPS news release.
Due to firearms believed to be at the property, the police deemed it a high-risk execution.
One man was found in the garage but refused to exit, police said.
Crisis negotiators were brought in and the man was safely arrested within about an hour, the news release said.
A second man was arrested at a home in the 300 block of Hampton Circle around 5:45 p.m.
Police seized several items at that location including 8.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 7.3 kilograms of cannabis THC products, handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, a loaded shotgun, brass knuckles, body armour, a machete, more than 2,700 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, SPS said.
The investigation turned up over $100,000 worth of tools and six vehicles, the SPS said.
The break-and-enter unit has taken over the investigation and more charges are expected against the men.
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal helpSaskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.
-
Police recover a dozen stolen trailers, 20 still missingWaterloo regional police have recovered 12 of the 32 stolen semi-trailers stolen from a business earlier this month.
-
Shoplifting cases soar as Christmas draws closerRetailers in Sudbury are seeing an unwanted increase in shoplifting this Holiday season. So the Retail Council of Canada is offering some advice to combat increasing levels of theft.
-
Saskatoon man wanted on Canada-wide warrant gave fake name to policeA 25-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Saskatoon last week.
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower MainlandAs B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
'They showed everyone belongs': Students' surprise holiday cards deliver more than seasonal cheerFor the kids at Oriole Park Junior Public School, it was a holiday mystery that arrived in the mail.
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing coldDays into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
Record-setting cold in EdmontonOn this shortest day of the year, Edmonton also had it's coldest day in a few years.
-
Can it be recycled? A look at the Christmas items that can and can't go in the blue binWhat are people to do with all the garbage that is left behind from Christmas