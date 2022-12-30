Two Saskatoon residents appointed to the Order of Canada

Two Saskatoon residents were appointed to the Order of Canada today, according to a news release from the Governal General’s office.

Dr. Ivar Mendez was appointed an officer in the Order of Canada for his work on telemedicine and robotic surgery.

The Da Vinci Surgical System introduced at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon will be a revolutionary development for surgeons, Mendez says.

He told CTV News in April the device would reduce complications and infections from surgical procedures and lead to faster healing times.

Surgeons who use the system aren’t looking back, he said.

“It’s like having GPS on your cellphone and then going back to navigating with a paper map — not many people will do that.”

Saskatoon’s Don Kossick was appointed a member in the Order for his promotion of human rights and social justice, and for his leadership in international development, the news release said.

Kossick is known for his political activism and is the long-time producer of a weekly radio show on Saskatoon’s community radio station CFCR called Making the Links.

Other Saskatchewan appointees include:

Gordon John Glenn Asmundson, O.C., S.O.M.

Regina, Saskatchewan

For his ongoing research, mentorship and clinical practice in the field of mental health.

The Honourable Gerald M. Morin, O.C., K.C.

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

For his groundbreaking contributions to the Cree Court Circuit, and for his mentorship of the next generation of lawyers and judges.

Roderick McKendrick, C.M.

Regina, Saskatchewan

For his steadfast commitment to ending interpersonal violence at the provincial, national and international levels.