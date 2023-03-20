Two Saskatoon teens charged after retaliation for domestic assault, police say
Three people were charged on Sunday after two teenagers retaliated against a 25-year-old man for alleged domestic assault, according to Saskatoon police.
Officers were called to an apartment building in the 800 block of Confederation Drive just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to a police news release.
The police said there was a heavy odour of bear spray inside and a fog from a recently deployed fire extinguisher. They located an injured 25-year-old man and took him to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers found a number of females in the area with a “significant amount of blood on them,” the news release said.
Police arrested two of them, a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman, on aggravated assault charges.
According to police, a number of people were involved in the altercation that lead to the man’s assault. According to police, the investigating officers learned the man had previously assaulted one of the suspects and he was charged with domestic assault.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, police said.
