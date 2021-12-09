Two schools in Vaughan temporarily closed after nearly 40 COVID-19 cases found in students

Two schools in Vaughan have been temporarily dismissed after nearly 40 positive COVID-19 cases were discovered in students and outbreaks were declared by York Region Public Health.

Students at Eitz Chaim School’s Springfield Branch and Netivot haTorah Day School and Child Care were temporarily dismissed from the classroom this week.

Eitz Chaim, located near Bathurst Street and Clark Avenue, sent the whole school home on Dec. 7 after 23 students and three staff members received positive lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests.

At Netivot haTorah, located just a few blocks away, near Atkinson Avenue and Centre Street, declared a school-wide dismissal following 16 positive COVID-19 cases detected in students and none found in staff.

Eitz Chaim students who receive a negative PCR test can return to school on Dec. 12 and the same rules apply to those who attend Netivot haTorah, who will be permitted to go back to the classroom on Dec. 13.

Students who do not receive a negative PCR test are required to stay away from school for 10 days. A York Region Public Health spokesperson says the health unit is continuing to investigate and monitor the outbreak and will issue additional guidance as required

Students and staff identified as close contacts of cases in affected cohorts have been informed and are required to self-isolate.

On Thursday, 227 COVID-19 infections were found in schools across Ontario. Of the infections found in schools, 198 were recorded in students, 24 were in staff and five were in unidentified individuals.

Thirteen schools across the province are currently closed as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.