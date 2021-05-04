Two schools in Winnipeg moved to remote learning

The province has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools in Winnipeg, and has moved students at the schools to remote learning.

On Tuesday, the province said the outbreaks were declared at Holy Cross School and The King's School, and both schools have been moved to the red or critical level on the pandemic response system.

The province said Holy Cross School will be in remote learning until May 12, and The King's School will be in remote learning until May 16.

This is a developing story. More to come.