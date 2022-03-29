Two sections of Highway 417 to have permanent 110 km/h speed limit

A pilot project that increased speed limits on some Ontario highways to 110 km/h is here to stay and two of those sections are right here in the Ottawa area.

The Ontario government launched a pilot project in 2019, increasing speed limits on parts of certain highways in province. On Tuesday, the province annlounced the faster limit would become permanent in six places as of April 22.

The two locations in the Ottawa region are on Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Quebec border, a distance of 102 kilometres, as well as a 37-kilometre section of the 417 that runs from the Kanata area to Arnprior, the latter of which was not part of the 2019 pilot project.

“Up to Arnprior,” says driver Ron Sekeres. “Yeah you can do it. I do it in my little Porsche.”

The Ford government tested the speed limits over the last two years. Its own surveys found that 80 per cent of people supported the higher speed limit.

“I’m one of those drivers. I like to go 110,” says driver Tina Walsh. “People are going 110, 120 regardless. So I don’t see it being a problem.”

As for the Ontario Provincial Police and enforcement, safety is paramount.

“Regardless of the speed, for us what’s really important is for all the motorists to be safe,” says OPP Sgt. Cynthia Savard.

Stunt driving is normally 50 km/h over the speed limit of 100 km/h. In these faster zones, police warn that although people are allowed to drive 110 km/h, the top speed does not change.

“Those 110 zones, it’s as soon as you reach 40 over,” says Savard. “So if you go 150 it’s going to be stunt driving even if it’s technically 40 over the 110.”

Some drivers have mixed reaction about the higher speed limit.

“I don’t have a problem with it because the majority of people drive at 110 anyway,” says Frank Ewen. “So, it may up it to 120 now and that’s my only dispute with that.”

“People are doing 120, 130 already so if you raise it to 110 people might drive 140, 150 now,” says Andy Tsai “I think this will make the highway more dangerous.”

Six other provinces already have higher speed limits in certain areas. Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have 110 km/h speed limits on some highways. British Columbia has an even higher speed limit at 120 km/h.