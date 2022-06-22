Two sections of the Transitway permanently closing to buses this weekend

Two sections of the Transitway will permanently close to buses over the next few days, as construction ramps up on Stage 2 of Ottawa's light rail transit system.

Commuters are being warned that buses will be detoured onto city streets and bus stops will be moved as the Transitway closes between Tunney's Pasture and Dominion stations and between Iris Station and Baseline Station.

Here is a look at the Transitway closures and service impacts:

Transitway closure between Tunney's Pasture and Dominion stations

The Transitway closure between Tunney's Pasture and Dominion Stations will be implemented in phases starting Thursday, and continuing until Sunday.

Buses will travel along Scott Street instead of on the Transitway.

At Westboro Station customers will use temporary bus platforms on Scott Street. The station roadway and building will be closed.

Routes 62 and 75 will provide service to a pair of stops on Scott Street at Island Park Drive. No other detoured bus routes will serve these stops.

At Dominion Station, customers will use new temporary bus platforms on the realigned temporary Transitway

Transitway closure between Iris Station and Baseline Station

The Transitway will permanently close between Iris Station and Baseline Station on Sunday, to allow for construction of the O-Train extension from Tunney's Pasture to Algonquin Station.

Buses will be detoured via Woodroffe Avenue and Iris Street.

At Iris Station, there will be temporary adjustments to the location of bus stops, but all bus routes will continue to serve the station.

There will be no changes at Baseline Station, according to OC Transpo.

The city says signage will help direct customers to the interim access points and bus stops at Dominion, Westboro, Tunney’s Pasture and Iris stations.

Visit octranspo.com for details on bus stop changes and detours.