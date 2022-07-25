Two seniors in Elliot Lake found dead two days apart

Two older people were found dead in separate incidents in recent days in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

But the deaths appear to be of natural causes, police said, and foul play is not suspected.

In the first case, East Algoma OPP were called July 23 to the wooded areas near Pipeline Road.

"A complainant reported locating a deceased person in a wooded area north of Elliot Lake, near the Pipeline Road," police said in a news release.

"A 67-year-old male was confirmed deceased."

And on July 25, someone reported "locating a deceased person in a wooded area near Esten Drive North," police said.

"A 72-year-old male was confirmed deceased. These occurrences are not related in any way, nor is there any foul play suspected at this time. There is no threat to public safety."

The East Algoma crime unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services helped with the investigations. The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service has taken over the cases.

"Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later time," police said.