Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light

Minor injuries have been reported and traffic was impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.

According to EMS, two people from the sedan were transported to hospital with minor injuries

Northbound traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway was closed for a time.

Police were on scene of the accident to investigate the cause of the crash.

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale