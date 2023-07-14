Two sent to hospital after crash east of Sudbury
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury on Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, police say.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. July 13 in St. Charles, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
French River Fire Department and Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services were also called to the scene.
Both people were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.
The highway was closed for about four hours.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
No word on the cause of the crash or if there are any charges pending.
"The cause of the collision is still under investigation," OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.
An investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thievesWaterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
-
'Summerfest' takes over Saint John, N.B., basketball courtsIn partnership with Envision Saint John, the 35th annual “Summerfest” saw 74 teams from across Atlantic Canada travel to the port city for the three-day event.
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfillThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
ERCA’s golden anniversary: Celebrating 50 years of being Mother Natures’ stewardTo commemorate their 50th anniversary, Essex Region Conservation Authority staff have put together a pictorial exhibit at John R. Park Homestead in Essex County.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in an alert.
-
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy TorontoChristian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
-
Simcoe County groups raise water safety awareness as National Drowning Prevention week beginsNational Drowning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday with organizations around Simcoe County reminding swimmers and boaters of the importance of water safety.
-
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial messageConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
-
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in EdmontonA man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.