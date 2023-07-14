Two sent to hospital after crash east of Sudbury

A single-vehicle crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury on Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, police say.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. July 13 in St. Charles, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

French River Fire Department and Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services were also called to the scene.

Both people were taken to hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about four hours.

No word on the cause of the crash or if there are any charges pending.

"The cause of the collision is still under investigation," OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.

An investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.