Two sent to hospital after serious collision west of London

A violent collision sent two vehicles careening off the road west of London.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday evening, a pickup truck and car collided at the intersection of Nairn Road and Oxbow Drive in Middlesex County.

Both sustained heavy damage.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and a second person suffered serious injuries in the collision. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

OPP say they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and the Technical Collision Investigation team is assisting.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since been opened.