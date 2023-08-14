Two sent to hospital, traffic light knocked down in West End crash

Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End that knocked over a traffic light on Sunday evening.

The crash took place in the area of Wall Street and St. Mathews Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show a traffic light that had been knocked over next to two cars with front-end damage.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.