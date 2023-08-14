iHeartRadio

Two sent to hospital, traffic light knocked down in West End crash


The scene of the crash on Sunday evening at Wall Street and St. Matthews Avenue.

Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End that knocked over a traffic light on Sunday evening.

The crash took place in the area of Wall Street and St. Mathews Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show a traffic light that had been knocked over next to two cars with front-end damage.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

