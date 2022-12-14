Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
An RCMP news release says the man and woman aboard the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane were from out of the country, and they required "urgent medical attention" following the crash.
Authorities said the plane went down about five kilometres from the airport on property that is part of a Canadian Armed Forces base.
Capt. Nicole Morrison, spokesperson for the base known as 5 Wing Goose Bay, said in an email that the two passengers were airlifted by military helicopter from the crash site to an ambulance waiting near the local hospital.
Morrison says base personnel secured the crash site in anticipation of an investigation into the crash by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
A spokesperson for the safety board confirmed in an email that a team of investigators is en route.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.
