Two separate apartment fires in the same Tecumseh building
Tecumseh firefighters responded to two separate apartment fires at the same building hours apart.
Crews were called to 1200 Southfield Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and 12 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services says when firefighters arrived at the first call, they saw heavy smoke in the hallway and fire in the apartment. Crews knocked down the fire quickly.
Two people were displaced. Fire officials say others were also displaced, but an unknown number.
Most of the building is vacant as it is recently constructed.
The cause is still under investigation with damage estimated at $400,000.
For the second fire, firefighters were called back to another unit on the same floor after receiving a call of light smoke in an apartment.
Tecumseh fire says there was light smoke, but no fire was found. The smoke was cleared by their crews.
Both incidents are currently under investigation.
