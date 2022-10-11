Two separate hit-and-runs in under two hours in Mississauga

Two people were taken to hospital after separate hit-and-runs that happened in under two hours in Mississauga Tuesday night.

The first happened at around 6:45 p.m., when officers responded to a call about a person who was hit by a vehicle in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard. A spokesperson for Peel Regional Police (PRP) confirmed to CTV News Toronto it happened in a parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle – a white sedan – left the area before police arrived.

The second hit-and-run happened just after 8 p.m., in the area of Derry and Dixie roads. A white vehicle was seen leaving the area, heading westbound on Derry Road, according to police.

A spokesperson for PRP told CTV News Toronto that both victims involved were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.