Two serious crashes on Ottawa roads Tuesday morning

Emergency crews had to extricate people from vehicles in two separate crashes in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened at Mitch Owens Road and Bank Street just before 6:45 a.m. between a large tractor-trailer and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, was trapped in the car and firefighters had to extricate him. He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.

The second two-vehicle crash happened at Cedarview and West Hunt Club Roads around 7:10 a.m. Firefighters had to extricate one of the drivers who was trapped, and had them out of the car by just after 7:30.

Paramedics said one adult was taken to hospital in stable condition.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

This call came in at approx 06:44. There was heavy impact on the passenger side of the sedan. At 07:10, Firefighters had safely extricated the trapped driver & our partners from @OttawaParamedic had patient care. #OttNews https://t.co/xvN4yz6M9g pic.twitter.com/wzck1llwNF