Two seriously injured after Collision in Cambridge involving Guelph police; SIU invokes mandate

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating following a collision in Cambridge that involved members of Guelph police and sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo regional police say they received multiple calls about a three vehicle collision in the area of Kossuth and Chilligo Roads in Cambridge around 6:35 p.m. Thursday evening.

According to Waterloo regional police, the collision involved two members from Guelph police. The members were in two separate vehicles.

Police say two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

CTV News has reached out to the SIU for comment.

The SIU investigates all cases of serious injury involving police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and the roads are expected to be closed for a significant time.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added once it becomes available.

