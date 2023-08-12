Two seriously injured in Downtown Lunenburg crash

Two men have been seriously injured after Lunenburg District RCMP say a vehicle left a roadway in historic downtown Lunenburg and struck a pedestrian.

In a news release Saturday, police say they responded to a report of a collision on Bluenose Drive, along with fire and EHS, at around 9:45 a.m.

First responders came upon a Jeep that had left the roadway and hit a pedestrian.

According to the release, the pedestrian, a 52-year-old Halifax man from Halifax, was taken to hospital by EHS with serious injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man from Lunenburg, was also taken by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Lunenburg, was uninjured, according to RCMP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle also damaged iron railings, masonry, and lamp poles during the collision.

According to a post by the Town of Lunenburg on social media, the crash had closed pedestrian access between Montague Street and Bluenose Drive Friday morning, but that has since been reopened. The stairway leading up from Bluenose Drive remains closed, but the municipality says thre is ramp access.

