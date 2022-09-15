Two seriously injured in Paris Street collision in Sudbury

Two people have been taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Greater Sudbury on Thursday.

The crash took place on Paris Street near Ramsey Lake Road, Greater Sudbury Police said in a tweet.

The collision has closed Paris Street at York Street and Centennial Drive.

"Officers will be rerouting traffic via York Street and via Centennial Drive," police said.

"Traffic on Ramsey Lake Road will be rerouted Southbound on Paris Street."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.