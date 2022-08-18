Two seriously injured, one airlifted to hospital following crash on Highway 11

Three people are injured in a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 11 near Washago.

Unconfirmed reports are that a pickup truck towing a trailer rear-ended a motorcycle at Coopers Falls Road just north of Washago at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Two people that were on the motorcycle have been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

OPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.

More information will follow as it becomes available.