Two Shippagan, N.B., men arrested, one charged, following home invasion

Two men from Shippagan, N.B., have been arrested, and one has been charged, following a home invasion in the community earlier this week.

Members of the Lamèque and Caraquet RCMP detachments responded to a report of a home invasion at a home on 8th Street around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say two men broke into the home and assaulted two people inside.

One of the men was allegedly armed with a weapon.

Police say the men then fled the scene before they arrived on scene.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects were arrested a short time later.

A 65-year-old man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Marc-Olivier Mallet, 30, appeared in Bathurst provincial court Thursday and was charged with:

two counts of breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence

two counts of mischief under $5,000

two counts of uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 13.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.