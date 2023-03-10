Two Shippagan, N.B., men arrested, one charged, following home invasion
Two men from Shippagan, N.B., have been arrested, and one has been charged, following a home invasion in the community earlier this week.
Members of the Lamèque and Caraquet RCMP detachments responded to a report of a home invasion at a home on 8th Street around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say two men broke into the home and assaulted two people inside.
One of the men was allegedly armed with a weapon.
Police say the men then fled the scene before they arrived on scene.
One of the victims was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The two suspects were arrested a short time later.
A 65-year-old man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Marc-Olivier Mallet, 30, appeared in Bathurst provincial court Thursday and was charged with:
- two counts of breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence
- two counts of mischief under $5,000
- two counts of uttering threats
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 13.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
