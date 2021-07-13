Two ships anchored off N.L. because of COVID-19, port worries it'll become a trend
Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health says a second ship is anchored off the coast of Newfoundland with crew members who are infected with COVID-19.
The department issued a news release Tuesday saying there are five cases aboard the ship and one crew member is in hospital with the disease.
It says testing of the crew is ongoing and everyone on board is following public health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.
The ship is anchored in Conception Bay, about a 20-minute drive west of St. John's.
Last week, public health announced another ship had arrived in the area, and officials said today there are 14 crew members aboard with COVID-19.
Jim House, general manager of the Long Pond Harbour Authority, said today in an interview he doesn't know why these ships have shown up in the bay, adding that he hopes the area doesn't get a reputation as a go-to spot to anchor when there's COVID-19 on board.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.
-
Calgary firefighters union hopes poll makes candidates aware of issuesMore than half of Calgarians remain undecided about who to support for mayor in this fall's municipal election, according to a poll commissioned by the Calgary Firefighters Association (CFA).
-
Paddle boarder drowns off Port Elgin, Ont. shorelineOPP say a 38-year-old Burlington, Ont. man has drowned after falling from his paddle board in Lake Huron.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps fire esports gamer for 'inappropriate and unprofessional' commentsThe Vancouver Whitecaps have fired esports gamer Agit Katilmis, citing 'inappropriate and unprofessional comments' during a recent online game.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in 'random' Friday shootingsA 49-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including attempted murder, after a pair of shootings on Friday sent two people to hospital.
-
3 more cases of COVID-19 found on Vancouver IslandThe new cases were among 33 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
-
Saskatoon firefighters help driver crawl out of sunroof after rolloverJust after noon on Tuesday, Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a rollover at the intersection of Eighth Street and Arlington Avenue.
-
From Sydney to Sable Island: helicopter tour offers rare tourism experienceFor the first time, helicopter tours are being offered between one Maritime island – and another that is rarely seen. Breton Air, based in Sydney, N.S., is planning commercial tours between Cape Breton Island and Sable Island.
-
Regina city council to debate bylaw to ban conversion therapy WednesdayRegina city council is set to debate a bylaw that would ban conversion therapy in the Queen City at a meeting Wednesday.
-
'Grasping at straws': Restaurants struggling to hire staff in time for reopeningAs restaurants in Waterloo Region prepare to reopen to the public for indoor dining, some businesses are facing staffing issues.