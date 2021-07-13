Two ships anchored off N.L. because of COVID-19, port worries it'll become a trend

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health says a second ship is anchored off the coast of Newfoundland with crew members who are infected with COVID-19.

The department issued a news release Tuesday saying there are five cases aboard the ship and one crew member is in hospital with the disease.

It says testing of the crew is ongoing and everyone on board is following public health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The ship is anchored in Conception Bay, about a 20-minute drive west of St. John's.

Last week, public health announced another ship had arrived in the area, and officials said today there are 14 crew members aboard with COVID-19.

Jim House, general manager of the Long Pond Harbour Authority, said today in an interview he doesn't know why these ships have shown up in the bay, adding that he hopes the area doesn't get a reputation as a go-to spot to anchor when there's COVID-19 on board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.