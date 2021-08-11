Two Simcoe County residents packing their bags after big lottery winnings
Two residents in Simcoe County are packing their bags after picking up lottery winnings.
63-year-old Georgina Brooker from Barrie is $100,000 richer after a lucky LottoMax Encore purchase.
The healthcare worker says that this isn't her first lottery triumph. Brooker also won $250,000 on a lottery ticket back in 2003.
"I was so happy! I walked into the room where my husband was, and cool as a cucumber said, ‘I did it again’," she said.
Brooker says she plans to complete some renovations around the house, share some of her winnings with her son, and plan a trip when it is safe to do so.
Heather Battiston, a 56-year-old Bradford resident, did a double take when she first scratched her ticket.
Seeing the words "BIG WINNER," she asked her partner to scan her ticket for confirmation.
Battiston won $250,000 with OLG's Instant Hit It Big. She says she plans on sharing her win with her loved ones on a trip to Vegas and enjoying every penny.
