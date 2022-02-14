iHeartRadio

Two snowmobilers fall through ice in Hillman Marsh

A snowmobile is pictured in this undated file image. (File Photo)

Two snowmobilers went through the ice in Hillman Marsh Sunday evening, one had to be rescued by emergency crews.

The other man made it to shore on his own.

Police say two men were issued a roadside screening test and one party was given a three-day licence suspension.

Police advise anyone venturing out on the ice to do so carefully.

