Two southern Ont. men arrested in east Algoma drug bust, guns seized

A cache of drugs and guns were seized and two men from southern Ontario were arrested in a raid east of Sault Ste. Marie.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the provincial street crime unit, emergency response team, Sault Ste. Marie canine unit and East Algoma detachment searched a home on Old Highway 17.

More than $10,500 in drugs were seized.

"A search of the residence led to the seizure of one loaded 9 mm handgun and 17 long guns, suspected cocaine, green and purple fentanyl, crack cocaine, Percocet pills, $4,400 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia," police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

As a result, an 18-year-old man from Scarborough is facing a list of drug trafficking and weapons charges. A 21-year-old man from Orangeville was charged with failing to appear in court.

They are both being held in custody following a video bail hearing in Blind River on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is continuing and is asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.