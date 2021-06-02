Two southern Ont. residents driving personal watercrafts on Lake Nipissing charged

Two residents from southern Ontario have been charged with driving personal watercrafts unsafely on Lake Nipissing after complaints were made, provincial police said.

The North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said it received several complaints about two people speeding closely to swimmers near Marathon Beach on Lake Nipissing on Sunday.

Officers found a 28-year-old from North York and a 19-year-old from Scarborough and charged them both with operating a vessel in an unsafe manner. The older of the two accused was also charged with not having a pleasure craft operator card with them.

No mention from police on whether there were any injuries.

Staff sergeant Bill McMullen is the North Bay detachment commander.

"North Bay OPP is committed to the safety of everyone on our area waterways through the delivery of education and active enforcement. Officers will be conducting regular marine patrol ensuring safe and sober boating," McMullen said. "Check the weather conditions/forecast, wear your lifejacket and leave the beer on the pier. We want everyone to have an enjoyable time, and ultimately make it home safely."

OPP said it is important to wear a lifejacket or personal floatation device when out on the water as most victims who die in fatal boating incidents failed to wear one.

It is illegal to operate a motorized marine vessel while impaired by alcohol or drugs and police said it also carries the same penalties as driving a motor vehicle while impaired. Police said if you suspect someone of operating a boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911.