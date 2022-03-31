Two St. Thomas elderly residents scammed out of thousands of dollars

Police in St. Thomas are warning the public after two elderly residents were scammed out of thousands of dollars in separate incidents.

According to police, a 71-year-old woman lost $8500 in an online romance scam.

The man she met online asked for money to cover travel expenses to visit her. She sent cash to the scammer three times over a period of five months.

In an unrelated incident, a 74-year-old St. Thomas man was bilked out of $5400 through a bank scam.

The victim told police he was contacted by a bank employee reporting suspicious activity on his credit card.

The caller got the man to buy several gift cards and gave the numbers to the scammer over the phone. Police say banks will never ask people to assist with their investigations.

Residents can check out the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for tips on how to keep their money safe.