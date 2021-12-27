Two stabbed in Kanata Monday morning

Ottawa paramedics say two people are in serious but stable condition after being stabbed Monday morning.

Paramedics say they were called to a home on Weeping Willow Lane in Kanata at around 9 a.m. They found two adults with stab wounds. Their age and sex are unknown at this time.

Both victims were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Ottawa police did not provide any further information when contacted by CTV News Ottawa Monday afternoon.