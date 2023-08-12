Two stabbings in Uptown Waterloo reported ten minutes apart

Waterloo regional police are looking into two stabbings in Uptown Waterloo that were reported to them 10 minutes apart.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police were called to King and Princess Streets for reports of a man being stabbed.

Around 10 minutes later, they were called to King and Dupont Streets for another report of a man being stabbed.

Both victims, a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old man, were taken to hospital outside the region with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an argument escalated outside a licenced establishment near King and Princess where one person was stabbed. They add that someone else ran to another establishment and realized there that they had also been stabbed.

Police are still searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.