Two staff members at city-run vaccine clinics test positive for COVID-19

Two city employees working at mass immunization clinics in Toronto have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the city said one of the employees worked at the clinic at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre between April 2 and 5. The other staff member was on-site at the Scarborough Town Centre clinic from March 31 to April 2.

“The city is advising the public of these incidents in the interest of transparency. The risk to the general public who attended the clinics is extremely low,” the city said.

“The employees and those who may have come into contact with them were all wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintained physical distance.”

The city said the clinics have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and are continuing to operate.

Staff who may have come in contact with the employees have been informed and are following public health protocols.

The city said anyone who was at the two clinics between the dates posted is being advised to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days as a precaution.

There are currently six city-operated clinics administering COVID-19 vaccines. Three additional clinics are expected to open next week.

Toronto recorded its highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday with 1,304.

“This record increase in cases, made more serious by the continued spread of dangerous variants of concern, shows how important it is that everyone in Toronto and across the province stay home to keep each other safe,” the city said in a statement.