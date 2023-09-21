Two stolen vehicles, nearly 900 lbs in drugs seized during OPP raid in Orangeville

Two stolen vehicles were recovered during a police raid in Orangeville.

Provincial police say officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday, with members of the street crime unit and assistance from Nottawasaga and Collingwood OPP, seizing close to 900 pounds of packaged dried marijuana.

Police say a 2020 Ram pickup truck and a 2008 Nissan 350Z, both allegedly stolen, were found during the search.

They did not disclose the location where the search occurred "for investigative reasons."

Police say no charged have been laid to date.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to come forward.