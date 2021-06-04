Two Stratford men charged with robbery, kidnapping after disturbance in Wilmot

Two Stratford men are facing a slew of charges after a disturbance in Wilmot Township on Thursday.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to a report of a disturbance near Huron and Wilmot Streets in Wilmot Township around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to a release, the victim was a male that had been involved in a relationship with a 16-year-old female. Police say the male was contacted by individuals who knew the female and arranged to meet with him in the area.

When the male arrived, two males got into his vehicle and forced him to drive, police say. The male was allegedly assaulted several times by the suspects, who also brandished a knife.

Police say the male was able to flee from the vehicle and call 9-1-1, with officers arresting the suspects at the scene.

Two Stratford men, 34 and 25, are jointly charged with robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The men are being held in custody for bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.