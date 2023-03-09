Two students in custody after stabbing at Flesherton, Ont. high school

A student at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being stabbed, police say.

Grey-Bruce OPP responded to the high school around 10:15 a.m. for an “injury.” It was reported a student had been stabbed and needed medical assistance.

The school did go into lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

The student was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two students have been taken into custody. School officials have taken steps to notify parents of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police say it is considered an isolated incident. As of 2 p.m., they said officers were still gathering evidence at the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.