Two stunt drivers in the Sault were travelling 159 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, police say

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have charged three people with stunt driving, including two who were travelling almost 100 km/h over the speed limit.

"Two people were stopped on Black Road after registering radar readings of 159 km/h in a 60 km/h zone," police said in a news release.

"The third individual was stopped on Peoples Road after registering a radar reading of 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone."

All three drivers had their vehicles impounded for seven days, received a seven-day licence suspension, a $2,000 fine and six demerit points on their licence.

"Upon conviction, they could also face a licence suspension of up to two years, up to six months imprisonment and see a dramatic increase of their insurance rates," police said.