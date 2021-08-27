Two Sudbury curlers among those receiving scholarships from Curling Canada

Two young curlers from Greater Sudbury are among a dozen people receiving scholarships to help them further their skills in the sport.

Among those honoured is Piper Croisier of Laurentian University, a student in sports administration who is taking a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

And Sudbury's Jamie Smith also received a scholarship. She's a Wilfrid Laurier University student studying financial mathematics.

The pair are each receiving a $2,500 For the Love of Curling scholarship, Curling Canada announced Friday.

They were picked by a selection panel consisting of Curling Canada officials, high-performance athletes and former scholars who had to choose among 61 applicants.

“Every year while reviewing these applications I’m reminded that the future of our sport is in terrific hands,” Curling Canada CEO and selection panel member Katherine Henderson said in a news release.

“The core purpose of this scholarship program is to support young, talented and passionate curlers who will make a difference in society and this year’s recipients are no exception. They all exemplify the attributes of leaders in curling and in communities.”

The 2021-22 scholarship recipients are:

- Ryleigh Bakker - Calgary (University of Calgary, Bachelor of Commerce/Accounting)

- Piper Croisier - Sudbury, Ont. (Laurentian University, Sports Administration, Bachelor of Commerce)

- Calissa Daly - Ottawa (Queen’s University, Master of Public Administration)

- Celeste Gauthier - Ottawa (Ryerson University, Graphic Communications Management)

- Jordon McDonald - Winnipeg (University of Manitoba, Engineering)

- Christopher Pratt - Calgary (Carleton University, Bachelor of Global and International Studies [BGInS])

- Michaela Robert - Clarksburg, Ont. (Queen’s University, Engineering Physics)

- Carly Smith - Ammon, N.B. (University of New Brunswick, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology)

- Jamie Smith - Sudbury, Ont. (Wilfrid Laurier University, Financial Mathematics)

- Johnson Tao - Richmond, B.C. (University of Alberta, Bachelor of Commerce)

The additional For the Love of Curling scholarship, presented by the Governor General’s Curling Club, is awarded to Chantel Hoag of Gravelbourg, Sask. (University of Regina, Bachelor of Kinesiology).

Applicants had to be enrolled full-time for at least two semesters at a Canadian university or college, registered to compete for Canadian Team Ranking System points during the 2021-22 curling season, and 23 years of age or under as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The Curling Canada philanthropic program, introduced during the 2013-14 season to help develop and grow youth and junior curling across Canada, received donations totaling more than $280,000 last season.

Programs such as The Egg Farmers Rocks & Rings presented by Curling Canada, Hit Draw Tap presented by Tim Hortons and For the Love of Curling scholarships are only made possible thanks to the support of Canada’s curling community.