Two Sudbury female restaurant owners on what it takes to succeed

On the heels of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, CTV News checked in with two women in the Sudbury restaurant industry to see what it takes to be successful and how to get started.

For over 50 years, Toula Sakellaris has been bringing Greek cuisine to the community through the Apollo Restaurant.

She started the business with her late husband, George, in 1970 but has been running it alone since he passed away 15 years ago.

Sakellaris said when she started her business as a young woman, it was sort of unheard of at that time. "It was frightening at times, but when you work hard and you do what you love and you do it from the heart, it seems like everything falls in place," she said.

Turning 74 this year, Sakellaris said she’s looking towards retirement but she’s not sure what’s holding her back. Still, she said she’s looking forward to seeing the next generation of business owners.

"I admire young women and that’s what I was thinking today. Out there, we have a lot of women in the health industry, politics, everywhere and I’m very proud to see that,” said Sakellaris.

"Go all the way. Work hard. Become the best you can be. The whole world is ahead of you."

Jessica Nadel calls herself an accidental entrepreneur.

She began her career as a teacher, but at that time, said there was a surplus of teachers and she was pulled to start her own business after working for Eat Local Sudbury.

"Which sort of really sparked my passion for food. And from there, it was really just baking for myself and friends to start and then things sort of built and scaled," said Nadel.

"I did a special order bakery for a while and then that turned into Beards Bakery. Once I was ready for that bricks and mortar, and Tucos came before that, along with a couple cookbooks and a couple kids. And we’re here now."

It’s been a decade in the food business industry for Nadel, now the owner of three shops on Kathleen Street in Sudbury's Donovan area: Tucos Taco Lounge, Beards Bakery & Coffee Bar and Flurple’s.

She said even with the pandemic and all of the restrictions that came with it, her businesses remained successful.

"I think if you have the passion and you really believe in what you’re doing, then it's not hard to convince other people as well. So I think that’s a really big part of it," Nadel said.

"We made some choices to pivot our businesses in ways that helped us succeed through the last couple of years."

She adds that the community has always been extremely supportive but especially over the last few years.

Her encouragement to young entrepreneurs is to just do it.

"That’s the scariest part, is when you’re right sort of on the precipice and you want to take that leap and you don’t know how it's going to be received and there’s a lot of risks involved. That’s the hardest part, taking that leap and doing it."

She said she wants people to know that they won’t be alone.

"There are so many incredible female women-run and owned businesses in Sudbury in the food industry, in the beauty industry, in so many industries here, it's amazing. And there’s a great network of, it’s great for networking, like everyone’s really supportive of each other."

As for this year's theme for International Women’s Day of Breaking the Bias, Nadel said people should no longer be surprised when a woman is in any field of work.

"Because we are doing it all. Whether it’s the food industry, in terms of construction, in terms of retail, like all of it. Just breaking the bias," she said.

"And then also, really on our part, it's so important to connect ourselves with all types of women and those who identify as women and making sure that the concept that unless we’re all through the gates, then we’re not done yet."