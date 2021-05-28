Two Sudbury men arrested on child pornography charges

Two Sudbury men, ages 25 and 30, are facing several charges related to child pornography, following an investigation by Greater Sudbury police.

The 25-year-old man was arrested May 19 after the police Internet child exploitation unit and computer forensics unit, in conjunction with the tactical unit and intelligence unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury.

He is charged with 18 counts of luring a child under age 18 and one count each of making child pornography, possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

He appeared in bail court May 20.

The second suspect was arrested May 27, and he was charged with two counts of accessing child pornography and three counts of possessing child pornography.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court Friday.

"Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children," police said. "Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. You are encouraged to report concerns to cybertip.ca if someone you know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns, visit cybertip.ca."