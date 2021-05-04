Two Sudbury men charged with impaired driving, assaulting police in Cochrane

Two Sudbury men, ages 31 and 33, are facing impaired driving and other charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over in Cochrane on April 29.

James Bay OPP responded to the call around 7:34 p.m. about a possible impaired driver on Highway 574.

"After speaking with the driver and the passenger, investigation revealed that both occupants of the motor vehicle had consumed alcoholic beverages," police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said both are charged with impaired driving because they switched seats when they were pulled over. There was also open liquor in the vehicle, as well as cannabis. Both resisted arrest.

The 31-year-old driver is charged with impaired driving, assaulting a peace officer, driving while prohibited, driving without insurance and separate charges for having open liquor and cannabis readily available to the driver.

The 33-year-old passenger is charged with impaired driving, assaulting a peace officer and driving while prohibited.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days and both accused were held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.