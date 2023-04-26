Two Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man

Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.

Emad Ali has been missing since October and detectives located his body off Dryden Road on April 14, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Ali was seen in Toronto Oct. 7 and was seen in the Greater Sudbury area between October and November, police said.

Sudbury police made a public appeal for the missing man in January.

"Upon locating the body, members of our search and rescue team working in collaboration with North Shore Search and Rescue and GSPS and OPP K9 units conducted an extensive ground search of the area," police said.

"Through the investigation, it is believed that Emad was murdered in November 2022 and his body was dumped in the wooded area."

Two men, 33-year-old Joel Roy and 43-year-old Kevin Lamoureaux, are charged with his murder.

They are also charged with indignity to a body with a third man, who is also 33.

He and a 33-year-old woman are charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Roy also is charged with having an unauthorized firearm and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is the man who was charged with the deadly Dec. 20 shooting at the Travelodge Hotel on Paris Street, where he is accused of selling drugs.

Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email, the man and woman charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact were arrested in early March, more than a month before the body was found.

Lamoureux was arrested April 19 and Roy was charged April 25 while still in custody on the other two murder charges.

All four suspects remain in custody with court appearances scheduled in May.

"A publication ban has been issued in relation to this incident, therefore no further information will be provided," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects involved is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

None of the charges has been proven in court.