Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash

Two seniors from Sudbury were killed in a crash Wednesday near Pointe au Baril that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day, police say.

It happened around 1 p.m. when their northbound vehicle collided with a southbound transport truck, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The married couple were both pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old Aime (Joseph) Giroux and 68-year-old Suzanne Pharand. OPP identified the man as Joseph, but family members told CTV News that was his 'Christian' name and his first name is actually Aime.

The couple just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary, Giroux's niece Natalie Lawrence told CTV News in an email.

"Our whole family is in utter shock," Lawrence said.

The transport truck driver was not injured.

The collision is still under investigation and the highway has reopened.

Pharand was retired from Laurentian University.

Former Laurentian President Dominic Giroux posted a tribute to her on Facebook.

"Such a tragic loss and sad news last night. Suzanne Pharand was a very dear colleague at the university. Most students, faculty and staff would have known her for decades as the smiling, generous, enthusiastic and informed receptionist in the lobby of the Parker building, who would answer calls with professionalism. She would be very involved annually in the United Way campaign. Every morning, she would tell me what I needed to know, or ask questions for which she did not have the answer, or just wave hello with a big smile while busy on the phone or with a client. She cared deeply about the well-being of her colleagues and students. She was literally the voice of the university, a true icon. I would chat with Aimé occasionally when he would be waiting for Suzanne in his truck in the parking lot at the end of the day. Mes plus sincères condoléances à sa famille. Elle nous quitte beaucoup trop tôt, avec une fin si tragique. Elle a aidé tant de gens," he said.