Two Sudbury suspects charged with break-and-enter

A tip Sunday morning led police to a break-and-enter on Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren.

Ontario Provincial Police responded at 10:30 a.m. after receiving a description of a suspicious vehicle leaving a business after an apparent robbery.

“A witness provided a description of a vehicle leaving the property, which was stopped by police and two people were arrested on Highway 17,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

Two suspects, both aged 21, have been charged with break and enter, possessing break-in instruments, failing to comply with an undertaking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both accused were held for bail court Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury.

