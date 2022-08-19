Two Sudbury youth charged for pellet gun attacks

Two Sudbury teens are facing charges after two men were shot Thursday evening with a pellet gun in the Gatchell area, police say.

Sudbury police received two weapon complaints involving the same vehicle and assailant descriptions shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The first complaint indicated a dark-coloured SUV driving in the area of Walnut and Lorne streets when an individual within the vehicle shot a man walking in the area with a pellet gun.

The second call received was similar, signifying another man had been shot by a pellet gun by an individual inside dark-coloured SUV driving in the area of Whittaker and Haig streets.

“Both men sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incidents,” Greater Sudbury police said in a news release Friday.

A vehicle matching the description provided was located in the area of Lorne Street by officers, who did not pursue the vehicle as it was being driven erratically at high speed.

The vehicle was later found and stopped on Walnut Street.

“Youths matching the descriptions provided were found inside the vehicle, as well as, three firearms in plain sight,” police said.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and discharging a pistol with intent.

The elder of the pair was held overnight and is also charged with having a prohibited device or ammunition.

The youngest was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.