London police have charged two suspects following a pair of break and enters to a north end drug store within a span of a week.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, police say the Shoppers Drug Mart at Adelaide and Huron was broken into and a suspect made off with some items.

A week later on Feb. 3, police say two suspects forcibly made their way into the store around 3 a.m., took some things and got into an awaiting vehicle.

Officers were called and located the vehicle. Two suspects were arrested without incident.

Police determined both suspects were responsible for both robberies through video surveillance.

A 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both of London, will appear in court on May 3.