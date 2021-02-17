Two London men will appear in court Wednesday following an early morning variety store robbery.

Police say they were called to the store on Oxford Street just east of Richmond Street around 12:30 a.m. after the suspects entered the store and one of them told the clerk he had a knife.

The pair took some items and fled without paying. No one was hurt.

The suspects were located on King Street about 45 minutes later and were arrested without incident.

Police say they were also in possession of credit cards that were stolen earlier this month.

They have been both charged with one count of robbery with violence or threats.

One of the suspects is also charged with failing to comply with release order, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.