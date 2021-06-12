Two suspects arrested in connection with assault off Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury

Sudbury police say a K9 unit was deployed to locate two suspects believe to be involved in an assault early Saturday morning.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE - Northway Av at Lasalle Blvd for a reported assault. A K9 track will be conducted. Please remain away from the area.

In a tweet just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) confirmed there was a heavy police presence at the intersection of Northway Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard.

Within the hour, police advised the two were taken into custody without incident.

UPDATE - Two individuals have been taken into custody without incident. There are no outstanding parties and no concerns for public safety. We would like to thank the public for their patience.

More information will be released as it becomes available.