iHeartRadio

Two suspects arrested in connection with assault off Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury

In a tweet just after 8:00 a.m. on June 12, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) confirmed there was a heavy police presence at the intersection of Northway Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard. June 12/21 (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Sudbury police say a K9 unit was deployed to locate two suspects believe to be involved in an assault early Saturday morning.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE - Northway Av at Lasalle Blvd for a reported assault. A K9 track will be conducted. Please remain away from the area.

— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) June 12, 2021

In a tweet just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) confirmed there was a heavy police presence at the intersection of Northway Avenue and Lasalle Boulevard.

Within the hour, police advised the two were taken into custody without incident.

UPDATE - Two individuals have been taken into custody without incident. There are no outstanding parties and no concerns for public safety. We would like to thank the public for their patience.

— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) June 12, 2021

More information will be released as it becomes available.