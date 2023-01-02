Two suspects arrested in Keeseekoowenin homicide: RCMP

Wasagaming RCMP are providing an update on a recent homicide case.

It happened just after midnight on Dec. 30 on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation where a deceased 54-year-old male from the community was found.

Now investigators are saying that a 24-year-old woman was also injured during the same incident and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested two suspects: Trevor Wyatt Gabriel Bone, 29, and Dakota Daniel William Bone, 21. Both are from Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation and have been charged with aggravated assault and second degree murder.

They remain behind bars. All charges against them have yet to be proven in court.