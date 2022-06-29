Two suspects arrested in murder of Hamilton man who was shot and thrown from vehicle

Hamilton police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was shot and then thrown from a vehicle back in March.

Police were dispatched to the area of Tisdale Street South and Erie Avenue on the night of March 6 after receiving reports about a male who had been thrown from a black BMW.

The victim, later identified as Shane Grenier, was found on the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following the homicide police did release a surveillance camera image of a suspect vehicle but months went by without a break in the case.

That, however, changed on Wednesday as police announced two arrests.

Owen Nathaniel Silverthorne, 21, and Janeil Gordon, 21, are both charged with second-degree murder in Grenier’s death.

Police say that the investigation into the homicide is continuing, though it is unclear whether additional suspects are being sought.

“Now that the charges are before the courts, investigators will not discuss evidence as it pertains to the case,” a news release issued by Hamilton police states.