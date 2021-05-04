Two suspects arrested in Orangeville break and enter

Two 28-year-old men face charges after a break and enter in Orangeville that happened in the early hours Sunday morning.

The OPP says three male suspects approached a victim walking on Hillside Drive and demanded money.

When the victim refused, police say they followed them to a home.

The suspects forced their way into the home and then fled in a dark sedan.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested two men later in the day and are still looking for the third.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact the Dufferin OPP or Crimestoppers.