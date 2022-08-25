Two suspects arrested in provincewide fraud scheme connected to 2021 Oakville shooting

Two suspects have been charged in connection with a provincewide fraud scheme that arose as a result of a shooting investigation in Oakville last year.

On March 27, 2021, police responded to a shooting at a townhome on The Greenery, near Sixth Line and Munn’s Avenue, shortly after 2:30 a.m

A woman was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim survived her injuries.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted. They then began a “lengthy” investigation into the incident.

Numerous search warrants were issued and during their investigation police said they discovered a “sophisticated, well-organized” CERB/CEWS (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy) fraud plot that spanned across the province.

Police did not release further details about the fraud operation.

On Thursday, police announced two arrests in connection with the investigation.

Justis Verrall, 23, of Scarborough was arrested on July 29, 2022. She faces four charges, including possession of counterfeit mark, unauthorized possession of credit card data and two counts of utter forged documents.

Verral was released from custody on an undertaking.

Earlier this week, police arrested 28-year-old Sean Thomas, of Fenelon Falls, on Aug. 22. Thomas faces 12 charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and credit card data, and possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, among others.

Thomas was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say they are still searching for more suspects in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on these investigations is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).